6 sluice gates opened, flood fear grips villages  

As rain continued to lash the catchment areas of Indravati river, five sluice gates of Indravati Dam and another of Muran Dam were opened on Monday afternoon. Due t

Water being discharged from a sluice gate of Indravati Dam

NABARANGPUR : As rain continued to lash the catchment areas of Indravati river, five sluice gates of Indravati Dam and another of Muran Dam were opened on Monday afternoon. Due to heavy rain in neighbouring Kalahandi district, which comes under the river’s catchment areas, water has been entering Indravati dam reservoir for the last four days. As the water level of the reservoir went up to 640 metre, officials were forced to open six gates of the two dams. 

Sources said 1800 cusec  water is entering the reservoir while 1200 cusec is being discharged to Indravati river after opening of the six gates. The danger level of Indravati reservoir is 642.5 metre. 
With opening of the gates, Indravati river is rapidly swelling and likely to cross its banks in the night. It is apprehended that a number of villages in the downstream situated in Nandahandi, Nabarangpur and Kosagumuda blocks might be submerged.

In the district headquarters town of Nabarangpur, Indravati was flowing to its brim on Monday evening. The river is likely to overflow and enter Ghatbasuli, Binjili, Alupadar, Chirma, Khandibagadari, Podeiguda, Bhatiguda, Jaganiguda, Duglahandi, Amlabhata, Bayapujariguda and Ghatualiguda villages of Kosgumuda block, Bhatigam, Debariguda and Dudriguda villages of Nabarangpur and Sandeibhota, Bododeibhota and B Maliguda villages of Nanadahandi.

Official sources said these villages situated along the banks of Indravati are likely to be affected by the swelling river. In view of the alarming situation, the district administration has directed the officials to evacuate people from the villages. Till reports last came in, the officials had reached the villages and started the process of evacuating the locals.
● Due to heavy rain in neighbouring Kalahandi district, which comes under the river’s catchment areas, water has been entering Indravati dam reservoir for the last four days
● 1800 cusec of water is entering the reservoir while 1200 cusec is being discharged to Indravati river after opening of 6 gates. Danger level is 642.5 mtr

