Award for best performing coop society

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The best performing primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) which has achieved the objectives under ‘cooperative at your doorstep’ campaign will be given a cash reward of `25,000.In a bid to encourage farmers to take short term crop loan from cooperative credit structures, the State Government had launched two-month campaign ‘cooperative at your doorstep’ till July-end.

As per the campaign, various initiatives have been launched by the Cooperation Department to facilitate farming in the State. The major thrust was to enrol new members, especially sharecroppers, marginal and small farmers who are deprived of institutional finance. The department has asked all the deputy registrar of cooperative societies and secretaries of district central cooperative banks to submit the names of best performing PACS/LAMPS in conformity with the parameters set in the campaign guidelines.