Congress to conduct survey for candidate selection in Odisha

 AICC screening committee will take a call on shortlisted candidates

Congress flag used for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Congress intensifying political activities to prepare its cadres for the 2019 general and Assembly elections and number of ticket aspirants increasing in almost all constituencies, the party on Monday said a survey will be conducted for selection of candidates.“It has been decided to conduct an internal survey and basing on its reports, name of three to four candidates will be shortlisted for each constituency. The names of shortlisted candidates will be sent to the screening committee of AICC which will take a call on selection of candidates,” said working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and former MP Pradeep Majhi.

Amidst accusation by a section of the party that tickets were sold during 2014 Assembly election, the Pradesh Election Committee of the party had elaborate discussion on the issue to finalise criteria for selection of candidates.“It has been decided that name of those candidates who had secured more than 40,000 votes in the 2014 elections will be considered while those who had lost their deposits will not be given tickets,” sources in the party said.

Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati, who had been critical over selection of candidates during last election and alleged that tickets were sold, said he is confident that such things will not be repeated.“I am sure that selection of candidates will be done in a fair manner and party men who are  working at the grassroots and connected with the people will get tickets,” he added. Odisha president of the party Niranjan Patnaik said new faces will be given priority while winnability will be sole criteria for selection of candidates. He, however, said all the sitting MLAs of the party will be repeated in the upcoming polls.

AICC in-charge of Odisha Jitender Singh said the party will announce names of at least 50 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections within 15 days as promised earlier.Chief of Pradesh Congress campaign committee Bhakta Charan Das said under no circumstances will the party join hands with BJD or BJP.  “We may consider of forging an alliance with like-minded parties,” he said after a meeting of the campaign committee.

