Crops, roads submerged

 Torrential  rains lashed Malkangiri district throwing normal life out of gear in the last 24

Published: 21st August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Torrential  rains lashed Malkangiri district throwing normal life out of gear in the last 24 hours. The worst hit are Khairput and Mathili blocks which have been cut off from other parts of the district.Vehicular communication between Malkangiri and Jeypore via Mathili has been disrupted as five feet water is flowing over the bridge at Pangam, nine kms from Mathili. With water level not receding, vehicles have  been stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Similarly, communication between Maghiguda and Kenduguda villages has been cut off from Khairput as rain water was flowing over a bridge near Khairput. Crops in Muniguda and Khairput have been submerged.Collector Manish Agarwal, who is monitoring the situation, has put all officials concerned on alert. BDOs and PRI members are keeping a close watch on the situation.

