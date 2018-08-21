Danara villagers’ stir hits coal supply to power utilities

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The ongoing agitation by people of Danara village has severely affected supply of coal to major power utilities including Nalco’s power plant. Demanding loading of coal on trucks belonging to their village, the protestors have blocked transport routes from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s major mines at Hingula and Balaram since August 11. This has led to acute coal shortage in the power sector and other industries like Nalco which depend on these mines. A senior official said supply of coal from the two mines either by rail or road has been hit badly due to the blockade by Danara villages at zero point.

Besides Nalco, GMR power plant, Jindal Thermal Power Plant, Jindal Steel and Power Limited and others in the region and outside have been affected by the agitation. Following intervention by the local administration, the villagers had lifted the blockade at the coal mines on August 16 but they resumed it at zero point where prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been promulgated. “We imposed the prohibitory orders on August 16 but the villagers continue to defy it. The blockade has affected coal transport from the mines,” said SDPO of Talcher Hemanta Panda.

The protestors, however, remain adamant on their demand which has been rejected by MCL. The coal major has clarified that if the demands of the protestors are met, it could be opposed by other villages.

With the blockade entering tenth day on Monday, Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak rushed to zero point and appealed to the protestors to call off the strike. However, the Nayak’s appeal was turned down by the villagers. “I requested them to withdraw the blockade as it has parlaysed supply of coal from the two mines but they continue to stick to their demand. We are left with no other option but to initiate action to remove them from zero point where Section 144 is in force,” said Nayak.