Early completion of Bimlagarh-Talcher rly project sought

ROURKELA: Delegates from Sundargarh, Deogarh and Angul districts on Monday joined a convention here to press for early completion of the Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line project and unanimously adopted a resolution to intensify the stir over the demand. The convention was organised by the Action Committee on Bimlagarh-Talcher Rail Line Project comprising members of various political parties, trade unions and voluntary outfits. It marked the completion of 49th year of the first protest over demand for the rail line held on August 20, 1969. The Committee leader and CITU’s national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty, who as a youth leader, was part of the massive protest in 1969, said it is both unfortunate and shameful that after 49 years, the key economic and infrastructure project continues to be delayed.

Mohanty said it was unanimously agreed to hold a symbolic economic blockade on August 30 at Bimlagarh of Sundargarh to press the demand. Similar conventions would be held at Barkote, Deogarh, Pallhara, Khamar and Chhendipada in Deogarh and Angul districts to mobilise public opinion. He said MPs and MLAs of three districts would be urged to be part of the delegation which is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 11 to press for completion of land acquisition at the earliest. Mohanty said the committee has demanded the Central Government to release adequate funds for the project and added that both Central and State Governments should work in tandem for its timely completion.

The initial project completion time was by end of 2018, but little progress has been made so far, Mohanty said, adding that the convention unanimously pressed for completion of the project by August 20, 2019 to mark the golden jubilee year of the protest. He said if the Centre and State Government fail to pay heed to their demand, the Mumbai-Howrah main line and rail route between Rourkela and Talcher would be totally paralysed. CPM MLA of Bonai, BJD MLA of Rajagangpur Mangla Kishan, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Executives’ Association president Bimal Bisi, Action Committee’s Core Members Hari Routray, SS Ray and AP Biswal were present.