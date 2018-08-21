Home States Odisha

Expansion of Cuttack roads on the anvil

With traffic congestion and parking problems becoming the order of the day due to narrowing down of roads, the district Collector on Monday directed for expansion of roads in the Millennium City.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With traffic congestion and parking problems becoming the order of the day due to narrowing down of roads, the district Collector on Monday directed for expansion of roads in the Millennium City.
Collector Arvind Agarwal has directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and executive engineers of Roads and Building division 1 and 2 to expand the roads where there is scope.

The Collector suggested the authorities concerned to expand the roads where there is scope to do so  with the available government land, instead of widening all paths uniformly. He also directed them to prepare a blueprint of city roads where expansion is possible with the available litigation-free government land in seven days and start work right from eighth day.

As per reports, different roads under the jurisdiction of CMC, Roads & Building, Water Resources Departments and National Highway (NH) stretching for about 1080 km in and around the city. Of this, 850 km road is under CMC.Sources said, as many as 54 government plots adjacent to Telenga Bazaar in Ward no.21 have been encroached, while a vast stretch of government land is lying unused near Badambadi, College Square, Buxi Bazaar, Mission Road, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Rausapatana, Matamatha, Deula Sahi, Markatnagar, Satichaura, Nuabazar and Chauliaganj. Locals have, however, urged for an eviction drive to free roads from encroachments.

