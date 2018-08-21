Expert panel inspects damage in Puri shrine

By Express News Service

PURI: An eight-member experts committee began inspecting structural damage in the Jagannath temple on Monday. Following allegations of water seepage from Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap, the team members led by Anandpran Gupta examined the structures. Experts of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examined strength of the stones used in the joints and found cracks. They further noticed that forged iron beams used to hold alignment of two structures have weakened. The experts opined that Natamandap should be repaired at the earliest.

A two-member experts team from IITKharagpur and IIT-Madras would further examine the temple on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional Director General of ASI will also inspect the temple. A comprehensive drawing of repair works that need to be undertaken would be prepared and presented to the temple managing body and State Government by the experts. After obtaining clearance, repair works will begin. Apart from Gupta, engineers NC Pal, Bindheswar Patra, DP Mishra and AK Mullik - superintending engineer of ASI Bhubaneswar circle - are part of the team.