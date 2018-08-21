Five injured as BJB students clash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups of students and some outsiders on the premises of BJB Autonomous College here on Monday. The injured include five students of the college.According to former student union leader of the college Lagnajit Patra, some second year and third year students of Plus Three were on their way to meet first year Degree students in connection with the forthcoming student union elections when they were intercepted by some students and non-students. This apparently led to a fierce brawl between the two groups.

Sources said members of the two groups owe allegiance to one political party and differences had surfaced between them over choice of candidates for the election.Patra also alleged that members of the other group had kidnapped Ajit Behera, who is the leader of a political party. However, police rejected the claims and asserted that Behera was not kidnapped.

After the incident, the injured were rushed to a hospital for first aid. Members of both the groups lodged complaints a Badagada police station. Police force has been deployed in and outside the college to avert untoward incidents.“Basing on the complaints of both the groups, two cases have been registered. One case has been registered basing on the complaint of the college Principal. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu. No arrests were made till the report was filed.

Last year, students union election was cancelled and BJB College was closed sine die on September 15 following violence and student unrest. In an incident of pre-poll violence, some miscreants had hurled two low-intensity bombs near girls’ hostel on the BJB College premises on September 14 last year.