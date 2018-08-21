Four held for duping youth of Rs 17 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested four persons for duping a city-based youth of `17 lakh on the pretext of providing him high returns through international trading. The accused have been identified as Ganeshan SK and Nabin of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Jaydip Prakash Kulkarni of Vadodara in Gujarat and Naren N of Bengaluru. They were arrested after Rajesh Kumar Patra of Dumduma lodged a complaint against them with Khandagiri police on Sunday.

In his complaint, Patra stated that he was associated with digital marketing and about eight months back, he came in contact with Ganeshan on WhatsApp who introduced himself as an online trader. Ganeshan convinced Patra by saying that he can help him get high returns of 300 to 400 per cent if he invests money in international trading.

Subsequently, Ganeshan came to the Capital City in February and managed to convince Patra for investing ` seven lakh. The accused also asked Patra to open an international trading account in a website for business transaction in dollars instead of Indian currency. Ganeshan took the amount from Patra and opened an international trading account. The accused had assured the complainant that dollars would be credited to his account, following which he would be able to start trading.

Patra had also given `10 lakh more to Ganeshan for starting a sanitary product business. Ganeshan identified himself as a sanitary products manufacturer and promised Patra to provide products at 30 per cent discount if he invests `10 lakh in the business. After taking the money, the accused cited family problems and left the Capital.

Later, Patra attempted to withdraw his amount, but he failed as his international trading account disappeared from the website. A few days back, Patra came to know that Ganeshan and his associates were planning to come to the City on Sunday to woo potential investors and informed the police.“Ganeshan and his three associates were nabbed from a hotel at Khandagiri during a meeting with potential investors. They were produced in a court on Monday,” Khandagiri police said.