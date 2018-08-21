Home States Odisha

Govt order on inspection of CCIs, shelter homes

The State Government on Monday asked district Collectors to conduct physical inspection of Child Care

By Express News Service

The State Government on Monday asked district Collectors to conduct physical inspection of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and Shelter Homes at the earliest. Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) Prafulla Samal issued an instruction to this effect while chairing a review meeting.

Samal, who had visited four CCIs and shelter homes in Kandhamal district recently, has asked Collectors to conduct inspection involving officers of WCD department and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs).
Collectors have been requested to collect input about ongoing activities in shelter homes through Superintendent of Police, said WCD sources while informing that officials of their department as well as District Inspection Committees headed by Additional District Magistrates are visiting these homes at regular intervals.

All districts have been requested to create awareness on Toll Free Women Help Line 181 and Child Line 1098 to ensure that the inmates get immediate help during distress.According to the officials, the NGOs running shelter homes and CCIs have been asked by the State Government to attend sensitisation workshop to be held from August 23 to 25 here about the safety measures of the inmates.

They said the members of CWCs are also being imparted seven days training in the National Law University, Cuttack on their role and responsibility in detail with special focus on safety and security of children, girls and women staying in CCIs and Shelter Home, they added.

