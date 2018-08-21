Infant boy, Minor Girl Killed in fire Mishap

Home States Odisha

In a tragic incident, a five-yearold girl and her two-month-old brother were charred to death at Taragam village under Borigumma police limits in Koraput district after fire broke out in their house on

JEYPORE:  In a tragic incident, a five-yearold girl and her two-month-old brother were charred to death at Taragam village under Borigumma police limits in Koraput district after fire broke out in their house on Monday. The deceased are Dinnesari Parja and her brother Babu. Their mother Dhanvati Parja has sustained critical burn injuries.

The incident took place when Dhanvati and her children were asleep in their house. While the girl was burnt alive, neighbours rushed to the spot hearing their screams and rescued the other two, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries. They were rushed to Jeypore Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

In the evening, Babu succumbed to injuries while his mother continued to be critical. Dhanvati’s husband, a Bol Bom devotee, had gone to a Shiva temple to pour water on Shiva Linga when the mishap occurred. While the exact reason behind the mishap has not been ascertained, it is suspected that short circuit might be the reason. A case has been registered.

