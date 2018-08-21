Narrow escape for 12 passengers  

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : As many as 12 persons had a narrow escape when the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned after hitting the guard wall of Gayal Ghat under Deogarh police limits on Monday.

The accident took place near the spot where a bus carrying opera artistes of Bharti Gananatya of Remta in Bargarh district had fallen into the gorge, claiming 27 lives on April 17, 2016. The pick-up van was going towards Deogarh town from Laimura.

At least 15 persons boarded the vehicle at Gayal village to go to Deogarh town. After covering a distance of two kms, the van hit the guard wall of the ghat and overturned. Fire fighters and police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Deogarh Hospital. Condition of four persons - Padmini Adha (35), her 5-year-old-daughter Lovely Adha, Iswari Dehury (15) and Nageswari Adha (18), all from village Gayal - is critical. The guard wall was constructed after death of 27 persons in the 2016 mishap. Locals said it is because of the guard wall that a major accident was averted.