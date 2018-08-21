Home States Odisha

Process begins to implement Odisha’s food security scheme

The State Government has stopped accepting fresh applications from eligible beneficiaries for ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to speed up the process for implementation of its own

Published: 21st August 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has stopped accepting fresh applications from eligible beneficiaries for ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to speed up the process for implementation of its own food security scheme. An official of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department said no application will be accepted at the centres having the ration card management system till October 2, the scheduled date of rolling out of the new food security scheme by the State. 

While the Centre had asked the State to provide the ration cards under NFSA to 3.26 crore people, sources said 3.22 crore cards have been issued so far. Meanwhile, FS&CW Secretary VV Yadav has asked the Collectors of all districts to finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries for the State food security scheme and start their enrolment. As per the direction, the Collectors have initiated the process for identifying the people left out from the NFSA.

While announcing the scheme last month, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said all eligible people, who are not part of the NFSA, would be covered under the State food security scheme. The State Government will spend `220 crore for the purpose. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro said as per the initial estimate, nearly 25 lakh people have been left-out of NFSA and the identification of the beneficiaries is underway.

“People have been asked to apply for the scheme and the department will receive applications in this regard till September 4. People eligible for the scheme can apply at panchayat, block, NAC and municipality offices,” Patro told reporters here on Monday.If the number of the application exceeds 25 lakh, he said, arrangements would be made for their inclusion at the later stage.The Minister said efforts are on to include about 25 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase and later all needy people, including poor, old, widow and physically-challenged would be included. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony