Similipal villagers take up repair of damaged road

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The dilapidated road between Jashipur and Astakuanr in the buffer zone of Similipal tiger reserve negates the claims of the Central and State Governments implementing a slew of measures for tribal welfare. The residents of the villages on the fringe of the tiger reserve, however, took it upon themselves to repair the 75-km stretch as repeated appeals to the administration to undertake the task went in vain. Incessant rains triggered by low pressure for the last three days made matters worse and washed away the stretch of road at the extreme end of the sanctuary making life miserable for around 1,200 tribals in the area.

The villagers said the condition of the road has deteriorated to such an extent that it is impossible to even ride a bi-cycle let alone four-wheelers. Jujher Bansingh, the sarpanch of Barehipani said representatives of all the three gram panchayats in the area had urged the district administration to take up immediate repair of the stretch. “However, nothing was done. Left with no other option, members of gram sabhas decided to repair the road themselves,” he added.

Around 800 villagers volunteered for the task and work was started on Sunday with materials available locally. By the time this report was filed, repair of around 20 km of the stretch has been completed while work on the remaining part is on. Similipal is a unique landscape rich with plant and animal bio-diversity that has been managed by gram sabhas. There are 43 villages under three gram panchayats which are connected by the road, which is managed by the Forest department.

After recognition of the area under Forest Rights Act, five buses started plying through the sanctuary under Biju Gaon Gaadi Yojana to provide better communication facility to the villagers. According to tribal researcher Dr Hemant Kumar Sahoo, who works with the community inside the sanctuary, the unique endeavour undertaken by the villagers is a mark of unity among the inhabitants who work in solidarity to conserve and maintain the bio-diversity inside the sanctuary. He said the unity among the villagers is reflected in several ways contributing to the development of the biosphere and their own lives and livelihood.