State to launch pilot project in four districts

Odisha Government has prepared a detailed road map for successful implementation of sickle cell project in the State.

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government has prepared a detailed road map for successful implementation of sickle cell project in the State.At a high-level meeting chaired by Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Shalini Pandit here on Monday, it was decided that the project would be implemented in four districts on a pilot basis this year. The districts selected for first phase implementation of the project are Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balasore and Koraput.

After a meeting with seven-member team led by Dr Alok Srivastava from Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, Pandit said screening of the disease and diagnosis activities would start in 15 more districts next year while the rest would be included in the third year.As per the plan, school students from Class 8 onwards will be screened and those detected with the disease would be provided treatment. Simultaneously awareness campaigns will be intensified in the districts.

“We have provided training to 60 medical officers in 30 districts to implement the project. A project management unit of CMC-Vellore will be opened at Bhubaneswar in next three months,” Pandit said.
While around 25,000 thalassaemia, sickle-cell anaemia and haemophilia patients have been detected so far, they are now being provided treatment under Odisha sickle-cell project in 12 high-prevalence districts in the western region.

As per an estimate, 20 pc children with sickle-cell disease in the country die before the age of two and 30 pc among tribal population die before reaching adulthood.The presence of sickle gene, Allele, is not only confined to the tribal population but also exists in non-tribal populations in considerably high numbers.
Pandit said the partnership with CMC will help reduce major haemoglobinopathy disorders through screening, counselling and pre-natal diagnosis with an appropriate technology and possible curative options.

Among others, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Basanta Kumar Panda, Burla Sickle Cell project officer Dr PK Mohanty and Prof Pankaj Parida from SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack were present.The State had entered into a five-year collaboration with Centre for Stem Cell Research of CMC for better detection and treatment, in December last year.

