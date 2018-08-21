Three AIS officers’ bodies to donate salary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three All India Service (AIS) officers’ associations of Odisha on Monday decided to contribute one day’s salary of its members to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the flood-affected people.“The Odisha IAS Officers’ Association stands as one with the people of Kerala during this crisis and wishes them strength to overcome the tragedy,” secretary of the association Vishal Dev said. He said Odisha Government has deputed a special team to Kerala to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to support people in the southern State, which has been reeling under severe floods.

Similarly, the Odisha IPS Officers Association has decided donate one-day salary of its members to the fund. The IFS Association also decided to contribute, said secretary OP Singh. Odisha Government has already announced a package of `18 crore, which include financial assistance of `10 crore and polythene sheets worth `8 crore, for flood-ravaged Kerala.“Odisha knows what a natural calamity of this magnitude means to the common man,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said in a statement.The State has sent a special team of fire service personnel armed with modern equipment to assist in rescue and relief operations in Kerala.