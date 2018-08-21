Home States Odisha

Three AIS officers’ bodies to donate salary

Three All India Service (AIS)  officers’ associations of Odisha on Monday decided to contribute one day’s salary of its members to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the

Published: 21st August 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three All India Service (AIS)  officers’ associations of Odisha on Monday decided to contribute one day’s salary of its members to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the flood-affected people.“The Odisha IAS Officers’ Association stands as one with the people of Kerala during this crisis and wishes them strength to overcome the tragedy,” secretary of the association Vishal Dev said. He said Odisha Government has deputed a special team to Kerala to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to support people in the southern State, which has been reeling under severe floods.

Similarly, the Odisha IPS Officers Association has decided donate one-day salary of its members to the fund. The IFS Association also decided to contribute, said  secretary OP Singh. Odisha Government has already announced a package of `18 crore, which include financial assistance of `10 crore and polythene sheets worth `8 crore, for flood-ravaged Kerala.“Odisha knows what a natural calamity of this magnitude means to the common man,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said in a statement.The State has sent a special team of fire service personnel armed with modern equipment to assist in rescue and relief operations in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony