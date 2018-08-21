Zero tolerance against encroachment

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adopting a zero tolerance policy against encroachers, the civic authorities on Monday razed down a building constructed unauthorisedly along the drainage channel no-4 near Jaydev Vihar here.
Seven families were residing in the building constructed on an encroached land, said the officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) that jointly carried out the eviction drive with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

“Encroaching drains, drainage channels and roads across the city would cost a squatter much more,” the civic authorities said in their statement, adding, “While illegal constructions have been removed along Iskcon temple road, Nayapalli Haza, Nayapalli Behera Sahi and Bhoi Sahi, Drainage Channel no-9 and Science Park slum, now structures along Drainage Channel No-4 are being removed to free up space and ensure proper discharge of storm water during rains.”

The BDA-BMC officials took the step after incessant rains led to water-logging across the city in July and first week of August.The two-storey structure near Jaydev Vihar square was completely demolished as it was affecting the Master Plan Road and Drainage Channel No-4, officials said.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of police. The demolition work which started on Saturday was postponed due to rains. The remaining portion of the building will be demolished on Tuesday, BMC officials added.Meanwhile, in another drive the joint squad of BMC and BDA demolished government plot at Naka Gate. “Announcement through public address system has been made for eviction programme at the same location on Tuesday,” said a BDA official. 

