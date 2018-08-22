Collector takes class, motivates students to excel

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Students and teachers of Lalbazar Primary School in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district were taken by surprise as district Collector Vineet Bhardwaj visited the institution and even took a mathematics class on Tuesday. The Collector, accompanied by district education officer Ranjan Kumar Giri, district project coordinator of Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan Vivekananda Sahu and block education officer Pragyan Paramita Jena, reached the school at around 10.45 am.

He took a mathematics class for Class III students and asked them a few questions on the subject. He took stock of the infrastructure and facilities, supply of safe drinking water and quality of food being served to students under the mid-day meal scheme. “The students responded well during the mathematics class which I took.

They also completed the tasks given by me during the period. It is a very positive sign. They can excel if groomed properly,” the Collector said. The Collector then visited Maharaja Krushna Chandra High School and interacted with students of Classes IX and X and asked them about their ambitions. Bhardwaj was pleased with attendance of students in the classes and encouraged them to study sincerely to achieve their goals.