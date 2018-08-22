Home States Odisha

Congress questions BJD’s silence on Rafale

Stepping up attack on Narendra Modi Government at Centre over Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Congress on Tuesday questioned the silence of BJD on the issue which has special significance to Odis

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Rafale fighter aircraft used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up attack on Narendra Modi Government at Centre over Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Congress on Tuesday questioned the silence of BJD on the issue which has special significance to Odisha. Terming the defence deal as a major scam of the Modi-led NDA Government at Centre, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Jitender Singh said the silence of the BJD, which has significant presence in both the Houses of Parliament, proved that the regional party has a tacit understanding with the BJP.

“Rafale deal is copy book case of squandering ‘national interests’, causing huge loss to public exchequer at the cost of public sector undertaking. Caught lying, the Modi Government is indulging in a brazen cover up exercise,”  AICC in-charge of Odisha said.A contract in the deal was snatched away from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the same was handed over to a private company which has no experience in defence production, singh added.

In the biggest instance of ‘crony capitalism’, offset contract worth `30,000 crore was taken away from HAL and given to a private company (Reliance Defence Limited ). The private company now claimed to have secured an additional ` 1 lakh crore ‘lifecycle cost’ contract which would have gone to HAL if the old contract signed during UPA-II Government was retained, Singh said.

As per the old agreement, Dassault Aviation, the French company, had to manufacture Rafale fighter jet in joint venture with HAL. Had `1.3 lakh crore been invested in HAL which has a unit in Odisha, that would have benefited immensely by way of generating employment for local youth. Claiming that employment could have been generated for at least 40,000 people, Singh said the Government’s silence is baffling.
Announcing his party’s plan to organise a Statewide agitation on the issue, he said party workers will approach people at block, district and State levels demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale deal PM Modi Modi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games