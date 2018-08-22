Congress questions BJD’s silence on Rafale

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up attack on Narendra Modi Government at Centre over Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Congress on Tuesday questioned the silence of BJD on the issue which has special significance to Odisha. Terming the defence deal as a major scam of the Modi-led NDA Government at Centre, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Jitender Singh said the silence of the BJD, which has significant presence in both the Houses of Parliament, proved that the regional party has a tacit understanding with the BJP.

“Rafale deal is copy book case of squandering ‘national interests’, causing huge loss to public exchequer at the cost of public sector undertaking. Caught lying, the Modi Government is indulging in a brazen cover up exercise,” AICC in-charge of Odisha said.A contract in the deal was snatched away from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the same was handed over to a private company which has no experience in defence production, singh added.

In the biggest instance of ‘crony capitalism’, offset contract worth `30,000 crore was taken away from HAL and given to a private company (Reliance Defence Limited ). The private company now claimed to have secured an additional ` 1 lakh crore ‘lifecycle cost’ contract which would have gone to HAL if the old contract signed during UPA-II Government was retained, Singh said.

As per the old agreement, Dassault Aviation, the French company, had to manufacture Rafale fighter jet in joint venture with HAL. Had `1.3 lakh crore been invested in HAL which has a unit in Odisha, that would have benefited immensely by way of generating employment for local youth. Claiming that employment could have been generated for at least 40,000 people, Singh said the Government’s silence is baffling.

Announcing his party’s plan to organise a Statewide agitation on the issue, he said party workers will approach people at block, district and State levels demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.