Elephant calf dies

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH : A seven-month-old jumbo calf, which was rescued from a ditch by villagers on August 16, died on Tuesday allegedly due to negligence of forest officials in providing medical treatment. Villagers had found the calf stuck in a water-filled ditch in the middle of a paddy field near Khamarnuagaon under Khuntuni forest range.

Local youths pulled it out to safety and handed it over to Forest officials. The calf had got separated from the herd and had fallen into the ditch. It had sustained severe injuries. The villagers alleged that Khuntuni Forest Range Officer Ratnakar Das and Athagarh DFO Arun Kumar Swain did not inform about the animal’s condition to veterinary specialists of OUAT or Nandankanan, who would have provided proper medical care to it. Instead, they roped in local vets from Gurudijhatia, who are not experienced in handling such cases. They have demanded action against Das and Swain.