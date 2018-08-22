Ex-Minister, writer dead

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Minister and eminent writer Jadunath Das Mohapatra died here on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 90. Das Mohapatra was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday for kidney related problems, family sources said. A three-time MLA, he was a minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Ministers Nandini Satpathy and JB Patnaik.A reputed writer, Mohapatra authored Odia novels ‘Gramya Nadira Tire’, ‘Bibhisika’, ‘Manisha Rajyaran Jale’ and ‘Parasamani’ among others.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several of his Cabinet colleagues condoled the demise of Das Mohapatra.



