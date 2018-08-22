Home States Odisha

Kerala floods: 500 odias return in special trains

More than 500 Odia workers, who were stranded in different parts of flood ravaged Kerala, arrived here by special trains on Tuesday.Out of four trains engaged to bring back the Odia people

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Odia labourers, who were stranded in Kerala, arrive at Berhampur railway station on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  More than 500 Odia workers, who were stranded in different parts of flood-ravaged Kerala, arrived here by special trains on Tuesday. Out of four trains engaged to bring back the Odia people from Kerala, Ernakulam-Santragachi special train was first to arrive at Berhampur railway station at 1.30 pm. After undergoing a harrowing time, the returnees were visibly relieved to have reached the home State while they were received by equally jubilant relatives.

Remaining without proper food for several days, they rushed to the Aahar centre in front of the railway station soon after their arrival. They had lost all their belongings in the flood and managed to come back with only what they were wearing. Later, they left for their respective native places. They said they were stranded at their work sites for a week as they were unable to move out due to torrential rain and subsequent flood. However, they were shifted to a safer place by a rescue team. On Sunday, they managed to reach Ernakulam railway station where they were provided food packets and told to board the special train for Odisha.

According to sources, over 1,000 people from coastal villages of Ganjam district had left for Kerala and were engaged at construction sites, stone quarry and boat manufacturing units. Apart from migrant labourers from Ganjam, those from Kandhamal and Nayagarh also alighted from the train here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games