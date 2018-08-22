Home States Odisha

Man’s body found in IRC

The body of a man with multiple injuries was recovered from a field near Government High School in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits on Tuesday. He has been identified

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The body of a man with multiple injuries was recovered from a field near Government High School in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits on Tuesday. He has been identified as Purna Chandra Nayak of Niali and was staying in Salia Sahi area. Locals spotted the body around 7 am and informed police who reached the spot and took Nayak to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. According to police, Nayak is survived by his wife and a child.

Sources said when Nayak did not return home till late on Monday, his wife called him only to learn that the mobile phone was switched off but she had not alerted anyone. Nayak was running a street food centre with his uncle. After identifying the deceased, police questioned his uncle who claimed that Nayak was mentally unstable. Police are verifying his claims. Police have recovered a mobile phone, `950 and other possessions of Nayak from the spot.

“Nayak had sustained injuries on the back of his head and neck,” Nayapalli Police said and suspect that he may have been attacked with a sharp weapon leading to his death. “A murder case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu. On May 3, a married woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their residence in Munda Sahi under Nayapalli police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games