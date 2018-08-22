Man’s body found in IRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a man with multiple injuries was recovered from a field near Government High School in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits on Tuesday. He has been identified as Purna Chandra Nayak of Niali and was staying in Salia Sahi area. Locals spotted the body around 7 am and informed police who reached the spot and took Nayak to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. According to police, Nayak is survived by his wife and a child.

Sources said when Nayak did not return home till late on Monday, his wife called him only to learn that the mobile phone was switched off but she had not alerted anyone. Nayak was running a street food centre with his uncle. After identifying the deceased, police questioned his uncle who claimed that Nayak was mentally unstable. Police are verifying his claims. Police have recovered a mobile phone, `950 and other possessions of Nayak from the spot.

“Nayak had sustained injuries on the back of his head and neck,” Nayapalli Police said and suspect that he may have been attacked with a sharp weapon leading to his death. “A murder case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu. On May 3, a married woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their residence in Munda Sahi under Nayapalli police limits.