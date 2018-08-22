Home States Odisha

Neglected for long, tribals now enjoy fruits of growth

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Biranchi Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Days of neglect are finally over for the tribals of Deogaon and Sorisapada gram panchayats. As many as 33 families of Todapada in Deogaon and Bania and Jamunalia villages in Sorisapada will soon enjoy the benefits of various Government schemes which eluded them for long. Without any access to Government benefits, these tribal families were languishing in poverty until TNIE broke a story about the miserable plight of 70-year-old tribal Kasinath Padhan of Bania on July 21. Deserted by family members, Kasinath was living in acute penury unaware of the several Government schemes for welfare of tribals.

After this paper carried the report, the State Food Commission swung into action and sought a report on the status of Government benefits reaching the Malhar (ST) community from the district administration last week. Later, a team of district officials visited these villages and met the tribal families. Members of Malhar community depend on forests to eke out a living. They sustain their livelihood by selling honey, mushroom and other forest produce.

District Civil Supply Officer Hadibandhu Sethi told TNIE that following the State Food Commission directive, the 33 Malhar families have been included in National Food Security mission in the first phase. From October onwards, they will be able to avail all benefits under the scheme. We have already provided `5 per kg rice to all the families this month,” he said. 

DRDA project director Narottam Behera said the district administration will soon provide residential facilities under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana to the tribal families. Gondia Tahasildar B Mohanty said the tribals will also get land, ST certificates and other benefits entitled to them.District Education Officer S Parida further informed that the administration has facilitated admission of the children of Malahar community in schools. The district administration has already sanctioned Aadhaar cards for the families. The cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries soon.

