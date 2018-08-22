OSRTC stir hits commuters

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the employees of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) resorting to three-day cease work from Tuesday over their four-point charter of demands, commuters at Badambadi bus stand were the worst sufferers.As per reports, due to the strike as many as 27 buses belonging to OSRTC and plying from Badambadi on 19 different routes across the State remained off road leaving hundreds of passengers in the lurch.

The strike has affected communication to Malkangiri, Chitrakonda, Balimela, Jeypore, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Balangir as people on the routes largely depend on government-run buses to travel to these areas. They are demanding regularisation of contractual employees, same wage for same work and hike in salary as per Seventh Pay Commission.