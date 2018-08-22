Home States Odisha

OSRTC stir hits commuters

With the employees of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) resorting to three-day cease work from Tuesday over their four-point charter of demands, commuters at Badambadi bus stand were the worst sufferers.

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With the employees of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) resorting to three-day cease work from Tuesday over their four-point charter of demands, commuters at Badambadi bus stand were the worst sufferers.As per reports, due to the strike as many as 27 buses belonging to OSRTC and plying from Badambadi on 19 different routes across the State remained off road leaving hundreds of passengers in the lurch.

The strike has affected communication to Malkangiri, Chitrakonda, Balimela, Jeypore, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Balangir as people on the routes largely depend on government-run buses to travel to these areas.  They are demanding regularisation of contractual employees, same wage for same work and hike in salary as per Seventh Pay Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games