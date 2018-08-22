Home States Odisha

Patnagarh blast case: Video evidence of bomb making in CB chargesheet

The Odisha Crime Branch, which submitted preliminary chargesheet in the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb incident, has stacked strong scientific evidence against prime and

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH/BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Crime Branch, which submitted preliminary chargesheet in the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb incident, has stacked strong scientific evidence against prime and sole accused Punjilal Meher.A team of the Crime Branch submitted the chargesheet before Patnagarh Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM). Meher, an English lecturer with Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa, was arrested by the agency on April 24 for masterminding the parcel bomb that killed software professional Soumya Sekhar Sahoo and his grandmother Jemamani in February this year.

Sources said, of the several evidence presented by Crime Branch to back its case is videography of bomb preparation by Meher. After he allegedly confessed to the crime, the English lecturer agreed to show the investigators how he made the bomb. During interrogation, he was given the raw materials, except for gun powder, he asked for. Meher prepared the bomb which was recorded.

Similarly, the cardboard box which he used for making the bomb was sourced from the college where he worked. Two such boxes, originally used for packing cups and saucers, were with the college peon. Meher had asked for one. Crime Branch not only recorded statement of the peon, it also secured the second box and sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) which concurred that both the boxes came from the same set. The recorded statement of the college peon, SFSL report have been attached with the chargesheet.

Similarly, the prime accused had parked his bike at Kantabanji railway station before heading for Raipur with the bomb which he had prepared with 2 kg gunpowder. To avoid suspicion, he sent the parcel bomb to the techie’s house through a courier firm. The receipt of the parking lot was also secured as a piece of evidence.Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay told The Express that over 60 witnesses were examined in connection with the case. “We are waiting for some forensic reports following which the final chargesheet will be filed,” he added.

Four days after blessing software engineer Soumya Sekhar and his wife Reema at their wedding in Patnagarh, Punjilal had sent a parcel bomb masqueraded as a gift to the techie’s family. The bomb killed Soumya Sekhar and Jemamani on February 23.The Crime Branch listed Soumya Sekhar’s mother Sanjukta, lecturers and staff of the college, staff of the courier firm in Raipur as witnesses in the preliminary chargesheet. The agency is awaiting for forensic reports of the pen drive, mobile phone and hard disk which were recovered from Punjilal after his arrest.

