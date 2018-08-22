Police to probe deck cadet’s death in vessel

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Marine Police has asked authorities of Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to detain merchant ship MV La Donna along with the captain in connection with the death of a deck cadet in the vessel on August 14. The police have sought to question the captain and others over the incident.

Deck cadet Tanmay Harnal had died in the Marshall Islands flag bearing MV La Donna that was berthed at Paradip Port for unloading of cargo. It was carrying 60,000 tonne of coking coal for Bhusan Steel. Tanmay reportedly fell on the hatch of the ship from a height of around 60 feet during the process of unloading. He died on the spot. The officials of the shipping firm claimed that it was a mishap. The ship had left for Krishnapatnam Port on Saturday.

However, Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma lodged an FIR in Paradip Marine police station alleging that his son’s death was a result of negligence by the captain of the vessel Venugopal, owner of the ship Paravan Ship Management Company and other agencies including Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd. Sharma said he was informed of his son’s death on August 14 by the deputy general manager of Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd. On reaching Paradip, he came to know that his son had entered the hold of the vessel that contained poisonous gas as it was carrying tonnes of coking coal.

Sharma said Tanmay was not provided with gas mask or other protective gear and no precautions were followed by the captain of the vessel. Tanmay was a trainee in the vessel and asked to enter the hold below the deck to check the progress of unloading the cargo. He sought a thorough investigation into his son’s death and demanded examination of all rooms and chambers of the ship along with registers, log books and CCTV footage.

Paradip Marine police station IIC Babita Dalai said based on Sharma’s FIR, cases have been registered against the vessel’s captain, owner and other agencies under Sections 304 and 34 of IPC. Krishnapatnam Port authorities have been asked to detain the ship along with its captain for further probe into the incident, she added.

Tanmay fell from a height of 60 ft

Deck cadet Tanmay Harnal had died in the Marshall Islands flag bearing MV La Donna. Tanmay reportedly fell on the hatch of the ship from a height of around 60 feet during the process of unloading. Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma lodged an FIR in Paradip Marine police station alleging that his son’s death was a result of negligence

