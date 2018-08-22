Home States Odisha

Police to probe deck cadet’s death in vessel

Paradip Marine Police has asked Krishnapatnam Port authorities to detain MV La Donna along with its captain

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Marine Police has asked authorities of Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to detain merchant ship MV La Donna along with the captain in connection with the death of a deck cadet in the vessel on August 14. The police have sought to question the captain and others over the incident.

Deck cadet Tanmay Harnal had died in the Marshall Islands flag bearing MV La Donna that was berthed at Paradip Port for unloading of cargo. It was carrying 60,000 tonne of coking coal for Bhusan Steel. Tanmay reportedly fell on the hatch of the ship from a height of around 60 feet during the process of unloading. He died on the spot. The officials of the shipping firm claimed that it was a mishap. The ship had left for Krishnapatnam Port on Saturday. 

However, Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma lodged an FIR in Paradip Marine police station alleging that his son’s death was a result of negligence by the captain of the vessel Venugopal, owner of the ship Paravan Ship Management Company and other agencies including Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd. Sharma said he was informed of his son’s death on August 14 by the deputy general manager of Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd. On reaching Paradip, he came to know that his son had entered the hold of the vessel that contained poisonous gas as it was carrying tonnes of coking coal.

Sharma said Tanmay was not provided with gas mask or other protective gear and no precautions were followed by the captain of the vessel. Tanmay was a trainee in the vessel and asked to enter the hold below the deck to check the progress of unloading the cargo. He sought a thorough investigation into his son’s death and demanded examination of all rooms and chambers of the ship along with registers, log books and CCTV footage.

Paradip Marine police station IIC Babita Dalai said based on Sharma’s FIR, cases have been registered against the vessel’s captain, owner and other agencies under Sections 304 and 34 of IPC. Krishnapatnam Port authorities have been asked to detain the ship along with its captain for further probe into the incident, she added.

Tanmay fell from a height of 60 ft
Deck cadet Tanmay Harnal had died in the Marshall Islands flag bearing MV La Donna. Tanmay reportedly fell on the hatch of the ship from a height of around 60 feet during the process of unloading. Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma lodged an FIR in Paradip Marine police station alleging that his son’s death was a result of negligence
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games