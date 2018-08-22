Home States Odisha

Reforms in govt ITIs

To improve the quality of teaching in government ITIs the State Government has decided to introduce monthly performance tracking of trainees and trainers from the academic session 2018-19. The new reforms have been introduced by State Directorate of Technical Education and Train

Published: 22nd August 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To improve the quality of teaching in government ITIs the State Government has decided to introduce monthly performance tracking of trainees and trainers from the academic session 2018-19. The new reforms have been introduced by State Directorate of Technical Education and Training for all 49 government ITIs. The performance tracking of students will be done every month and on its basis award will be given to best performers on first Friday of every month. Students of each trade will be presented the award separately. However, there will be no repetitive reward for a trainee. Teachers will be awarded on the basis of their overall performance, informed DTE&T officials. 

