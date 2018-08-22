Screening of ticket aspirants begins

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: What makes you think that you will win if renominated? What are the factors responsible for your defeat in the last election and what plan of action do you have to overcome similar problems? Why did the party perform poorly in the last panchayat polls and what measures have you taken to improve the situation? These are some of the questions posed to Congress leaders seeking renomination for 2019 Assembly polls during their one-on-one interview with AICC in-charge Jitender Singh here on Tuesday. 

The Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) comprising comprising OPPC president Niranjan Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, three working presidents and Singh interacted with about 30 party members who lost the 2014 election by a whisker. “Interaction with the ticket aspirants provided an opportunity to Singh to understand the internal dynamics of the party. Such an exercise will make it easier for him to take a view on the selection of candidates at the central party level,” sources in the party said.

The party has decided to recommend the name of those leaders who had lost the last Assembly election by a narrow margin or those who secured more than 40,000 votes. Candidates, who had lost their deposits and those who have been convicted in criminal cases will not be entertained. Patnaik said the ‘one family one ticket’ will be relaxed for those members who had proven their merit in political field or have better public acceptance. 

