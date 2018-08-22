Home States Odisha

Security for Hockey teams  

 A review meeting for the Men's Hockey World Cup was conducted by Government and police officials here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Sports and Youth Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A review meeting for the Men’s Hockey World Cup was conducted by Government and police officials here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department Vishal Dev, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, senior officials of State Government and representatives of Hockey India. “Security arrangements will be made for every team, at the place they will stay, on the routes and every team will have PSO. Between 70 to 80 platoons of police force will be deployed in the City during the tournament,”said  Mohanty.Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Vishal Dev said they will launch a ‘Build Up’ campaign on August 29 and renowned international celebrities will be roped in for the purpose.

