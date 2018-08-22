Two persons swept away in swollen rivers in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Torrential rains that triggered floods on Monday has hit life and submerged agriculture lands in the district. Two persons, who were swept away in rivers on Monday, are yet to be traced. Nilankantha Kollakora (60) of Bhandari Pangam village under Mathili tehsil was washed away in Pangam river and Rama Chandra Pangi (40) of Doliamba under Chitrakonda tehsil drowned while attempting to cross a river, informed Assistant Collector Pramod Behera.

Water of Saveri river entered Peta and Muraliguda villages under Motu tehsil. As many as 47 houses under Chitrakonda tehsil have been partially damaged and five houses fully damaged. In Malkangiri block, 40 houses were partially damaged. Around 120 people living in low lying areas under Mathili block limits were shifted to Kamarpali and Mahupadar shelter homes on Monday and cooked food was provided to them.

Collector Manish Agarwal, who is monitoring the situation, said all officials have been put on alert. He said damaged roads and culverts at Pangam under Mathili block limits and Majhiguda under Khairput panchyat samiti limits have already been repaired. Damage assessment is underway and the flood victims would be provided relief as per the Odisha Relief Code, he added. Medical teams have also reached the affected villages to prevent any epidemic outbreaks after the water recedes. The Collector informed that damage due to flood has been mostly reported from Mathili, Podia and Motu blocks.

Houses damaged in Koraput

THOUSANDS of houses have been damaged and many culverts washed away in the low pressure induced rains that lasted for two weeks in Koraput district. As per official reports, 1,184 houses were damaged in the rains and the maximum number of 239 houses were damaged in Nanadapur block. Around 385 hectares of agriculture lands where paddy was grown have been sand cast. Villages in cut off areas of Kolab, Machkund and Indravati reservoirs have been severely affected. Sarpanch of Bad-Suku gram panchayat, Govind Majhi, alleged that Government officials are reluctant to visit the cut off areas. He urged Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty to supply boats for relief and rescue operation.