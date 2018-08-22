Waterlogging: Survey of major drains in Bhubaneshwar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With water-logging and urban flooding turning acute in the Capital, the civic authorities on Tuesday said a detailed survey along major drainage channels of the city will be completed soon to evict encroachments and ensure proper discharge of rainwater during monsoon. The survey teams include experts from Drainage Division, revenue staff and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of various Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) zones. Survey has already started along drainage Channel No. 4, 5, 6 and 7, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, adding, every encroachment and obstruction along drainage course would be detailed out.

Eviction drive along drainage channel No-4 is continuing with an aim to demolish structure obstructing drainage path as well as flow of storm water into drains. The Corporation has planned a series of eviction drives along this drainage channel which is the largest of the city, civic authorities said. “Once the survey is complete eviction will start to remove the encroachers from the occupied lands near drainage channels. If the encroachment is over Government land, the structure will be demolished,” said Executive Engineer and in-charge of the BMC Drainage Division Pradip Sagar Duria.

In case of encroachment over private land demolition will be done under Section 288 of Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, through which the owner of the private land can apply for compensation. The BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have adopted ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ regarding encroachment near the banks of the channel or over it, to ensure there is no deviation with respect to Master Plan of drains and major Drainage Channels. These encroachments would be dealt seriously,” said BDA Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Bhabani Shankar Chayani.