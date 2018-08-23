200 reach home, assistance for more stranded sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several people from Odisha, who were stranded in flood-ravaged Kerala, returned to the State on Wednesday by two special trains. About 200 natives of Odisha reached the Capital in Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar and Kochuveli-Bhubaneswar special trains at 10.19 am and 10.45 am respectively, informed Station Director, ECoR, Bhubaneswar, Chittaranjan Nayak. Out of the 200, 60 persons are residents of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

One of the passengers, Vijay Kumar Jena, who was working as a plumber at Aluva in Ernakulam district, said the area where he was staying was inundated and there was nothing much they could do but wait for rescue teams.Another man, a resident of Dhenkanal, recalled how they stood strong despite shortage of food supply for at least six days.

“Markets were shut and transport system in the flood-hit State had come to a standstill, we were waterlocked making it impossible for us to move out in waist-deep waters,” he added.Those who returned on Wednesday praised the State Government for coming to the rescue operation. They also said there were many other Odisha natives still stuck in Kerala and need Government help. The families of Kartik Swain and Tuna Swain, two labourers working in Kozhikode, said the two have not contacted them ever since the floods hit the southern State. The two families of Belaguntha in Ganjam district have urged the State authorities for taking steps to trace the duo and bring them back.

While Kartik went four years back, Tuna has been working there for the last three months.

Meanwhile, the railway officials informed that Bhubaneswar-Ernakulam special train will leave from the Capital at 4 am on Thursday for bringing back the stranded Odisha natives from Kerala.

The Government has also sent 12 wagons with polythene sheets for providing relief material in Kerala.