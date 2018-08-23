Home States Odisha

3rd Odisha Tourism Conclave on Aug 24

In a boost to the tourism potential of Odisha, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) is set to organise third Odisha Tourism Conclave here on August 24.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a boost to the tourism potential of Odisha, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) is set to organise third Odisha Tourism Conclave here on August 24.Governor Ganeshi Lal will inaugurate the conclave at 10 am in the presence Rajya Sabha MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asit Kumar Tripathy, Tourism & Sports Secretary Vishal Dev and others.Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan will attended the evening session at Hotel Swosti Premium.

Suggestions of the experts in the field of travel and tourism in the day-long conclave will be placed before the State Government for action to help in preparing a master plan for sustainable tourism growth of Odisha.

“Odisha is perhaps the richest tourist destination of the country as it boast of a combination of beaches, mangroves, eco-sensitive forest areas, tribal life, temples, stone crafts, silver filigrees, sand art, Patta Chitra painting, Handicraft, handloom among others.  No other state in the country can boast of what Odisha has and can offer,” said HRAO chairman and member of State Tourism Promotion and Tourism Advisory Committee JK Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games