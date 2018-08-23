3rd Odisha Tourism Conclave on Aug 24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a boost to the tourism potential of Odisha, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) is set to organise third Odisha Tourism Conclave here on August 24.Governor Ganeshi Lal will inaugurate the conclave at 10 am in the presence Rajya Sabha MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asit Kumar Tripathy, Tourism & Sports Secretary Vishal Dev and others.Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan will attended the evening session at Hotel Swosti Premium.

Suggestions of the experts in the field of travel and tourism in the day-long conclave will be placed before the State Government for action to help in preparing a master plan for sustainable tourism growth of Odisha.

“Odisha is perhaps the richest tourist destination of the country as it boast of a combination of beaches, mangroves, eco-sensitive forest areas, tribal life, temples, stone crafts, silver filigrees, sand art, Patta Chitra painting, Handicraft, handloom among others. No other state in the country can boast of what Odisha has and can offer,” said HRAO chairman and member of State Tourism Promotion and Tourism Advisory Committee JK Mohanty.