BJD prepares for early polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The BJD has asked its leaders to be prepared for an early poll following the decision of the BJP to immerse the ashes of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in rivers and holy places, like Puri.

Though no leader of the BJD has come out openly against such a move, there is a feeling among the party leaders that immersion of Vajpayee’s ashes will be an emotional issue and may turn out to be advantageous for BJP in elections. Sources said BJD is getting prepared to face the situation if early polls are announced.

Sources said the ruling party has decided to ask more than 70 candidates, who are likely to be renominated for the next elections, to start ground work in their constituencies.

A senior BJD leader said there will be no impact on the party if elections are announced in December or January next year. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already announced several new schemes including the new food security scheme to cover an additional 34 lakh people who have been left out from National Food Security Act (NFSA). The scheme will be implemented across the State on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Besides, the Chief Minister is also in regular contact with the people through the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme under which projects worth more than `1,500 crore have been approved for villages across the State.

The Assembly session beginning September 4 is also likely to be the last one before the next elections. Sources said the State Government will bring supplementary budget during the session. The State Cabinet is likely to meet soon to approve several new schemes to be announced by Government. Besides, the Council of Ministers will meet on August 23 to approve the supplementary budget to be placed in the September session of the Assembly.