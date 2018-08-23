Burdened by loans, Turekela farmer ends life

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a grim reminder of the unabated agrarian crisis in the State, a farmer of the district committed suicide due to drought and loan burden on Wednesday. He was identified as 35-year-old Sarat Majhi of Kameimunda village in Turekela block.

Sarat had cultivated paddy in one acre of land for which he taken more than `50,000 loan from different sources. Since the region was facing drought for the last three years, he was under severe stress over the future of his crop.

As per reports, the farmer took the extreme step by consuming poison in his house. Family members rushed critically-ill Sarat to Kantabanji community health centre but he succumbed while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sources said Sarat used to work as a migrant labourer in the past. He was migrating to other States with his entire family in search of work. Sarat had even lost a leg in an accident while working as labourer in a neighbouring State.

As the news of Sarat’s death spread, members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blocked the Kantabanji-Turekela road for more than three hours demanding compensation to family members of the deceased farmer.

State president of BJP Kishan Morcha Sivaji Mohanty said, “Sarat’s family should be given a compensation of `10 lakh besides release of fund from National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) as early as possible.”

On being informed, Turekela BDO Ramdutt Bhoi rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. While `2000 was provided to Sarat’s kin under Harischandra Yojana, the BDO assured to sanction another `15,000 from the Red Cross and `20,000 from NFBS soon.

Following Bhoi’s assurance, the BJP workers called off the strike. Notably, farmer suicide is not a new phenomenon in Balangir district. Several incidents of farmer suicide have been reported in Turekela block in the past.