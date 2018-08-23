Busy road occupied by debris in Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Commuting on Goutam Cinema Hall road, one of the busiest in the Silk City, has become a nightmare for residents. However, it is not due to lack of proper traffic management or a sudden surge in number of vehicles. Almost 50 per cent of the road remains filled by debris of a temple since April this year. The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has turned a blind eye to the issue.

Sources said earlier the road was encroached upon by a covered canal on which shops were constructed by BeMC. Besides, a temple was also constructed on the stretch. The Government then took a decision to widen the road and the civic body undertook a demolition drive in April this year.

The temple was BeMC’s first target and the main structure was demolished while the double-storied additional structure was left intact as the temple authorities assured to demolish it on their own. Later, BeMC demolished the boundary wall of a cinema hall and marked some shops for demolition. However, the demolition squad has not completed the task yet.

A group of elites from the city are now contemplating to file a PIL before the Orissa High Court to direct BeMC for immediate demolition of the shop rooms. Speaking to newsmen, advocate Jyoti Prasad Chhotray slammed the callous attitude of the civic body and said even as it has marked several roads, including Bada Bazar, for the widening exercise, no steps have been taken to execute the task.

Congress leader Rajendra Jena alleged that BeMC is working at the behest of some political leaders. Echoing similar views, Pramod Jena, president of city Congress, said the shop rooms have been leased out to a few supporters of the ruling party.

Advocate Manoj Patnaik said BeMC should at least lift the debris. He said the Union Government under Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 had asked the State Government to frame by-laws for urban local bodies to keep a check on irregular dumping of waste. “But BeMC seems oblivious to this”, Patnaik added.

Meanwhile, BeMC sources said dumping of construction material and debris is an offence and the violators are liable to be penalised. The civic body’s officials said that encroachers are supposed to lift the debris on their own and added the marked portion of the encroachment would be demolished soon.