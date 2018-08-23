Dengue cases pour in at Cuttack's SCBMCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The flow of dengue cases at SCB Medical College and Hospital here continues with the healthcare facility having treated more than 600 people this season.As on Wednesday, total 120 patients are undergoing treatment at dengue ward of the premier Government-run hospital. Eight of them have been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after their condition deteriorated.

The hospital authorities had sent 58 samples to laboratory on Wednesday out of which, 17 samples have been tested positive to dengue. The 17 positive cases include nine from Cuttack, four from Jagatsinghpur, two from Khurda and one each from Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts.

With another dengue patient Nirupama Pradhan (55) of Kalianti village under Rahania panchayat in Mahanga block succumbing to the disease while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the number of dengue death in Cuttack district has increased to two. Cuttack’s Tangi locality said to be the worst-affected area where 104 dengue patients so far have been admitted to SCBMCH. Similarly, at least 561 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Assistant Nodal Officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said so far, total 667 patients have been admitted to the SCBMCH in the current season. Out of which, 324 patients belong to Cuttack district alone, he added.

Last year, 2,315 dengue patients were cured and discharged after treatment from the hospital. While five dengue patients succumbed at the hospital last year, the special dengue ward was shut down in December.

Considering the large turnout of patients, SCBMCH authorities have increased the capacity of the ward from 100 to 150. The special dengue ward was opened on May 26.