Home States Odisha

Dengue cases pour in at Cuttack's SCBMCH

The flow of dengue cases at SCB Medical College and Hospital here continues with the healthcare facility having treated more than 600 people this season.

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The flow of dengue cases at SCB Medical College and Hospital here continues with the healthcare facility having treated more than 600 people this season.As on Wednesday, total 120 patients are undergoing treatment at dengue ward of the premier Government-run hospital. Eight of them have been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after their condition deteriorated.

The hospital authorities had sent 58 samples to laboratory on Wednesday out of which, 17 samples have been tested positive to dengue. The 17 positive cases include nine from Cuttack, four from Jagatsinghpur, two from Khurda and one each from Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts.

With another dengue patient Nirupama Pradhan (55) of Kalianti village under Rahania panchayat in Mahanga block succumbing to the disease while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the number of dengue death in Cuttack district has increased to two. Cuttack’s Tangi locality said to be the worst-affected area where 104 dengue patients so far have been admitted to SCBMCH. Similarly, at least 561 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Assistant Nodal Officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said so far, total 667 patients have been admitted to the SCBMCH in the current season. Out of which, 324 patients belong to Cuttack district alone, he added.

Last year, 2,315 dengue patients were cured and discharged after treatment from the hospital. While five dengue patients succumbed at the hospital last year, the special dengue ward was shut down in December.
Considering the large turnout of patients, SCBMCH authorities have increased the capacity of the ward from 100 to 150. The special dengue ward was opened on May 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games