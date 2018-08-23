Dhenkanal district administration calls for plastic-free materials for Ganesh idols

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration on Wednesday urged the 33 puja committees of Dhenkanal town to use plastic-free materials for construction of idols, avoid DJ and ensure cleanliness during Ganesh puja.

Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, at a meeting held at Sadar block conference hall here, said the puja committees need to get legal permissions from the district administration for erecting pandals. Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 13 and the immersion conducted on September 19.

As many as 33 puja pandals will be erected by different clubs and bazars in the town. The committees have decided to emphasise on traffic management, no sound after 6 pm, distribution of serial numbers to each bazar and closure of liquor shops during the immersion ceremony.

Dhenkanal Sub-collector Pitamber Samal, municipality chairman Sudhansu Dalei, joint puja committee president Biswanath Behera and BDO Saroj kumar Dutta participated in the meeting.