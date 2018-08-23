Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal district administration calls for plastic-free materials for Ganesh idols

The district administration on Wednesday urged the 33 puja committees of Dhenkanal town to use plastic-free materials for construction of idols, avoid DJ and ensure cleanliness during Ganesh puja.

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. The popular eleven-day long Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5th of this year.

File: An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. (AFP)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration on Wednesday urged the 33 puja committees of Dhenkanal town to use plastic-free materials for construction of idols, avoid DJ and ensure cleanliness during Ganesh puja.

Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, at a meeting held at Sadar block conference hall here, said the puja committees need to get legal permissions from the district administration for erecting pandals. Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 13 and the immersion conducted on September 19.

As many as 33 puja pandals will be erected by different clubs and bazars in the town. The committees have decided to emphasise on traffic management, no sound after 6 pm, distribution of serial numbers to each bazar and closure of liquor shops during the immersion ceremony.

Dhenkanal Sub-collector Pitamber Samal, municipality chairman Sudhansu Dalei, joint puja committee president Biswanath Behera and BDO Saroj kumar Dutta participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games