Experts to draw blueprint for repair of Natamandap

PURI: AN expert team found cracks in a beam holding Natamandap roof in Jagannath temple on Wednesday. They suggested immediate repair of the beam after providing temporary support to the Natamandap roof.

The team comprising experts of IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras, Structural Engineering College of Roorkee and members of temple repair monitoring committee conducted a joint inspection of Natamandap, Jagamohan and Bhogamandap. They informed that there was no imminent structural threat to the 12th century temple.

The experts, who are planning to make the entire temple leak proof, have decided to keep the temple under observation for a period of three months. After this period, a blue print of the repair works would be drawn and sent to the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Earlier on Monday, an eight-member experts committee began inspecting structural damage in the temple. Following allegations of water seepage from Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap, the team members, led by Anandpran Gupta, examined the structures.

ASI experts examined strength of the stones used in the joints and found cracks. They further noticed that forged iron beams used to hold alignment of two structures have weakened.Apart from Gupta, engineers NC Pal, Bindheswar Patra, DP Mishra and AK Mullik - superintending engineer of ASI Bhubaneswar circle - were part of the team.