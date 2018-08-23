Fan zone at Kalinga Stadium for Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With an aim to provide more space to the fans to interact with their favourite hockey players, a dedicated will be created on either side of Gate no 3 of Kalinga Stadium here.Informing this on Wednesday, Commissionerate Police said a ‘fan zone’ will be introduced during the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup which will be held from November 28 to December 16.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said fan zone is a concept where spectators having tickets can enter the fan zone and subsequently proceed towards their respective stands.“Vacant fields on both sides of Gate number 3 of the stadium will be turned into fan zone stands. The zone will have food court, branding and other activities like live music, live concert, live band,” Mohanty said. The players on the practice court will also visit the fan zone stands where they will interact with spectators.

The event will witness 36 matches with each participating team playing three matches during the league stage over a span of 12 days. There will be four cross-over matches that will decide the fate of the teams to seal their place in the top eight stage.