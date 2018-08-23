Home States Odisha

Fan zone at Kalinga Stadium for Hockey World Cup

With an aim to provide more space to the fans to interact with their favourite hockey players, a dedicated will be created on either side of Gate no 3 of Kalinga Stadium here.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With an aim to provide more space to the fans to interact with their favourite hockey players, a dedicated will be created on either side of Gate no 3 of Kalinga Stadium here.Informing this on Wednesday, Commissionerate Police said a ‘fan zone’ will be introduced during the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup which will be held from November 28 to December 16.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said fan zone is a concept where spectators having tickets can enter the fan zone and subsequently proceed towards their respective stands.“Vacant fields on both sides of Gate number 3 of the stadium will be turned into fan zone stands. The zone will have food court, branding and other activities like live music, live concert, live band,” Mohanty said. The players on the practice court will also visit the fan zone stands where they will interact with spectators.

The event will witness 36 matches with each participating team playing three matches during the league stage over a span of 12 days. There will be four cross-over matches that will decide the fate of the teams to seal their place in the top eight stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games