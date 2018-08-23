Farmer body welcomes green penalty on HIL

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS) has welcomed imposition of `50 lakh penalty on Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL), Hirakud as per a judgment of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The penalty has been imposed on HIL for emission of toxic fluoride gas, causing damage to the environment and crop in the periphery areas of the industry. Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, SZKSS advisor Ashok Pradhan said NGT pronounced the judgment on August 16 after hearing a petition filed by Biswaranjan Paramguru seeking permanent solution to check frequent emission of fluoride gas from HIL, Hirakud on November 2014. Terming the judgment historical, Paramguru said farmers residing in the periphery villages of HIL suffered huge losses due to the emission of fluoride gas between 2002 and 2018. Paramguru said the principal bench of NGT, New Delhi has asked HIL, Hirakud to deposit `50 lakh with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Sambalpur within one month.