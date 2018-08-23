Group clash over college building inauguration

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two students were injured in a group clash at Karmada Surendranath Institute of Higher Technical College within Kamarda police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday over inauguration of a new building inside the campus by Higher Education Minister Ananta Das.

A police team had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. According to reports, two students’ groups were at loggerheads over Das inaugurating the building, the funds for which were provided by former Union minister Srikant Jena. A group of students resented Das’ arrival at the college to inaugurate the building in the morning. Things soon took a turn for the worse as the group clashed with the minister’s supporters. However, the students said they wanted to meet the minister and ask him a few questions.

“Higher Education Minister Ananta Das had come to inaugurate the new building of our college. We did not oppose him but wanted to ask a few questions regarding poor progress in construction of a road between Jaleswar and Chadaneswar on the State Highway and why did he inaugurate the building on a holiday. But, our rivals did not allow us to meet the minister. This led to a group clash in which two students were injured”, said a student.