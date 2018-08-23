Home States Odisha

Group clash over college building inauguration

Two students were injured in a group clash at Karmada Surendranath Institute of Higher Technical College within Kamarda police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday over inauguration of a new build

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two students were injured in a group clash at Karmada Surendranath Institute of Higher Technical College within Kamarda police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday over inauguration of a new building inside the campus by Higher Education Minister Ananta Das.

A police team had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. According to reports, two students’ groups were at loggerheads over Das inaugurating the building, the funds for which were provided by former Union minister Srikant Jena. A group of students resented Das’ arrival at the college to inaugurate the building in the morning. Things soon took a turn for the worse as the group clashed with the minister’s supporters. However, the students said they wanted to meet the minister and ask him a few questions.

“Higher Education Minister Ananta Das had come to inaugurate the new building of our college. We did not oppose him but wanted to ask a few questions regarding poor progress in construction of a road between Jaleswar and Chadaneswar on the State Highway and why did he inaugurate the building on a holiday. But, our rivals did not allow us to meet the minister. This led to a group clash in which two students were injured”, said a student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games