Home States Odisha

Infighting intensifies in J’singhpur BJD

Removal of newly elected block and municipality presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) from their posts by district BJD president Bishnu Das has escalated infighting within the ruling party.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Removal of newly elected block and municipality presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) from their posts by district BJD president Bishnu Das has escalated infighting within the ruling party.

Sources said last month, State BMJD president Pramila Mallick had approved the list of women district council body of BMJD for Jagatsinghpur district as recommended by district BMJD president and Tirtol legislator Rajshree Mallick. While Supriya Biswal, whose husband is a rebel Congress leader, was appointed the president of Jagatsinghpur municipality, Sukanti Chaudhry, whose husband was a Congress leader, was selected as president of BMJD’s Jagatsinghpur block. On the other hand, it was alleged that Shantilata Nayak, who was selected as president of Nuagaon block, was a Congress supporter.

After selection of the BMJD leaders, Rajshree’s rivals met at the local circuit house last week and sought the intervention of district BJD president to cancel the appointments. They claimed that the Tirtol MLA deliberately made the appointments to seek revenge on Das, who is considered her  rival.
Pramila, under pressure from Das, had cancelled the new appointments. While Samima Begum was appointed president of BMJD for Jagatsinghpur municipality, Kiranbala Samal was selected as BMJD president for Jagatsinghpur block. Similarly, Rita Mohanty was appointed president of BMJD for Naugaon block.

Rajshree said the appointments were cancelled at the behest of Das. “It is the handiwork of Das to create disturbances in BJD’s district unit. The allegations levelled by my rivals that Congress supporters were deliberately appointed to the posts are false and aimed at creating indiscipline in the party”, she said. The legislator said the appointments were approved by Paradip legislator Damodar Rout, and Balikuda-Erasama legislator Prasant Muduli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games