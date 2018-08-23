Infighting intensifies in J’singhpur BJD

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Removal of newly elected block and municipality presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) from their posts by district BJD president Bishnu Das has escalated infighting within the ruling party.

Sources said last month, State BMJD president Pramila Mallick had approved the list of women district council body of BMJD for Jagatsinghpur district as recommended by district BMJD president and Tirtol legislator Rajshree Mallick. While Supriya Biswal, whose husband is a rebel Congress leader, was appointed the president of Jagatsinghpur municipality, Sukanti Chaudhry, whose husband was a Congress leader, was selected as president of BMJD’s Jagatsinghpur block. On the other hand, it was alleged that Shantilata Nayak, who was selected as president of Nuagaon block, was a Congress supporter.

After selection of the BMJD leaders, Rajshree’s rivals met at the local circuit house last week and sought the intervention of district BJD president to cancel the appointments. They claimed that the Tirtol MLA deliberately made the appointments to seek revenge on Das, who is considered her rival.

Pramila, under pressure from Das, had cancelled the new appointments. While Samima Begum was appointed president of BMJD for Jagatsinghpur municipality, Kiranbala Samal was selected as BMJD president for Jagatsinghpur block. Similarly, Rita Mohanty was appointed president of BMJD for Naugaon block.

Rajshree said the appointments were cancelled at the behest of Das. “It is the handiwork of Das to create disturbances in BJD’s district unit. The allegations levelled by my rivals that Congress supporters were deliberately appointed to the posts are false and aimed at creating indiscipline in the party”, she said. The legislator said the appointments were approved by Paradip legislator Damodar Rout, and Balikuda-Erasama legislator Prasant Muduli.