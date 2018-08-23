Home States Odisha

‘Lack of oxygen led to deck cadet death’

Paradip police leaves for Krishnapatnam Port in AP to interrogate MV La Donna’s captain

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of Tanmay Harnal, a deck cadet of Marshall Islands-flagged MV La Donna in  Paradip on August 14, was caused by a shortage of oxygen leading to cardiac arrest, the postmortem report has stated.

Sources said the autopsy was conducted at Kujang hospital but a copy of the report was not given to the deceased’s family members deepening the suspense over the death of the young mariner. Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma had earlier alleged that he had to wait for more than three hours before his son’s discoloured body was shown to him on August 15. The youngster’s body was handed over to his family members the same day after postmortem.

The deceased’s family members, after embalming the body, took it to New Delhi where the cremation was done on August 16. During this period, Sharma was asked to sign certain papers, the contents of which could not be comprehended by him or his relatives. Sharma had objected to the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. He had also lodged a police complaint against the owner of the ship, its captain and some shipping agents. Pravat Das, a doctor of Kujang hospital on Wednesday informed that the postmortem was conducted by two specialists. “During postmortem, it was found that the death was caused due to shortage of oxygen leading to cardiac arrest. No injuries were seen on the deceased’s body and the autopsy report was submitted to the local police three days after the incident”, he added.

It may be recalled that Tanmay had fallen from a height of 60 feet to hatch of the cargo vessel on August 14. Sources said the deck cadet was asked to enter the hold of the vessel, which was carrying tonnes of coking coal.

Meanwhile, a police team on Wednesday left for Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh to question the captain of the ship who has been detained. Assistant Superintendent of Police Paradip Bishnu Charan Mishra did not comment on the postmortem report but confirmed that a team, led by Inspector of Paradip Marine police station, left for Krishnapatnam port to probe the death.

