Lobbying will not work: Niranjan Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With Congress finalising criteria for selection of party candidates, many established leaders are unlikely to get tickets for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.The meeting of Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of the party, which concluded here on Tuesday, has decided to field new faces in the next election to boost the prospects of the party. Sources maintained that there are many leaders who have lost more than one election during the last 18 years and their names will not be considered this time. However, names of candidates who had polled more than 40,000 votes but lost will be considered.

Though the party has fixed tough criteria for selection of candidates, it has not decided to bar more than one person from a family with political background from contesting the next polls. The PEC will meet again to discuss the prospects of the party in different constituencies.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said, PEC will finalise a list of about 50 candidates by August 31. The list will be sent to the screening committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and it will be referred to Central Election Committee (CEC) for final decision.

Niranjan, however, made it clear that the PEC has not invited applications for selection of candidates. List of the candidates are sent by the party at the block level to the District Congress Committees from where it is referred to PEC, he said and added that lobbying for tickets will no longer work in the selection of candidates.

Meanwhile, the BJD and BJP have also started the process of selection of candidates. Though the two parties have not started any formal exercise so far, moves have been initiated to identify persons with winning chances.

Sources said, many BJD MLAs who have been elected two to three times have become unpopular in their constituencies. Several of them have also got embroiled in different scams. These MLAs may not be selected for the next election. However, a large number of aspirants for party tickets has put the BJD leadership in a difficult situation.

The BJD leadership is likely to give clearance to about 60 candidates in September first week to start work for the next election. The BJP has also started identifying winning candidates for the last one year. The party has identified several constituencies having winning prospects.