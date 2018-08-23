Malayalees in Odisha extend helping hand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Worried over the difficulties of their families and friends back home in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Malayalee community in Odisha on Wednesday set up a flood relief information centre in the city to encourage people to come forward for donation and help the victims.

Members of three associations - Kerala Kala Samiti Bhubaneswar, Odisha unit of All India Malayalee Association and World Malayalee Council (WMC), Odisha province jointly set up the Kerala flood relief information centre near Vani Vihar Square here. It will function for a week and serve as a facilitation point for people who would like to donate to the cause of Kerala deluge.

Kerala Kala Samiti secretary K Mohanan said, “The centre will also function as a contact point for the locals whose relatives are stranded in flood-affected regions of Kerala.”Odisha province chairman of WMC, Benjamin Simon said “Several people and organisations across the globe have come forward and are working hand-in-hand to help flood victims and people in distress in Kerala. Similarly, a group of our community in Odisha is already working to collect essential relief materials for the flood victims,” he added.The members have also launched a mobile van carrying the message ‘help rebuild the lives of the flood-affected people in Kerala’.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena and DCP Anup Sahu inaugurated the information centre and flagged off the van. They urged the city residents to come forward for donation and help people in distress.

The vehicle carries information regarding process to make donations online to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala with details like account number - 67319948232, SBI, City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, IFSC No.-SBIN0070028, PAN- AAAGD0584M and Swift code SBININBBT08.