Home States Odisha

Malayalees in Odisha extend helping hand

Worried over the difficulties of their families and friends back home in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Malayalee community in Odisha on Wednesday set up a flood relief information centre in the city to en

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Ananta Jena and DCP Anup Sahu flagging off a mobile van which will spread message on Kerala flood | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Worried over the difficulties of their families and friends back home in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Malayalee community in Odisha on Wednesday set up a flood relief information centre in the city to encourage people to come forward for donation and help the victims.

Members of three associations - Kerala Kala Samiti Bhubaneswar, Odisha unit of All India Malayalee Association and World Malayalee Council (WMC), Odisha province jointly set up the Kerala flood relief information centre near Vani Vihar Square here. It will function for a week and serve as a facilitation point for people who would like to donate to the cause of Kerala deluge.

Kerala Kala Samiti secretary K Mohanan said, “The centre will also function as a contact point for the locals whose relatives are stranded in flood-affected regions of Kerala.”Odisha province chairman of WMC, Benjamin Simon said “Several people and organisations across the globe have come forward and are working hand-in-hand to help flood victims and people in distress in Kerala. Similarly, a group of our community in Odisha is already working to collect essential relief materials for the flood victims,” he added.The members have also launched a mobile van carrying the message ‘help rebuild the lives of the flood-affected people in Kerala’.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena and DCP Anup Sahu inaugurated the information centre and flagged off the van. They urged the city residents to come forward for donation and help people in distress.

The vehicle carries information regarding process to make donations online to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala with details like account number - 67319948232, SBI, City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, IFSC No.-SBIN0070028, PAN- AAAGD0584M and Swift code SBININBBT08.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games