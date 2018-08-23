Missing CRPF jawan found

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 32-year-old CRPF jawan, who was missing for the last eight years, was found in a mysterious circumstance at Manguli here recently.The jawan identified as Bimal Kant Nirmohi of Korasanda under Sahadbad police limits in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday appeared before Manguli police outpost and sought help to go home. He was then brought to Tangi police station where his identity was verified and his family was contacted, said Tangi IIC Bimal Kumar Barik.

On being informed, his father Sundar Singh reached Tangi police station along with his younger son on Tuesday. When his father reached at the police station, Bimal saluted him and both then embraced each other, Barik said.

Bimal, who joined CRPF in 2007, was posted in 8th Battalion’s B Company which was engaged in combing operation in Barabara forest under Banapur police limits in Khurda. Following his illness, Bimal was admitted to CRPF hospital in Bhubaneswar on May 5, 2010. Later, he went missing from the hospital without reporting.Meanwhile, as his service is in force, the CRPF office in Bhubaneswar after verification has called him to its Muniguda camp.