Home States Odisha

Missing CRPF jawan found

A 32-year-old CRPF jawan, who was missing for the last eight years, was found in a mysterious circumstance at Manguli here recently.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 32-year-old CRPF jawan, who was missing for the last eight years, was found in a mysterious circumstance at Manguli here recently.The jawan identified as Bimal Kant Nirmohi of Korasanda under Sahadbad police limits in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday appeared before Manguli police outpost and sought help to go home. He was then brought to Tangi police station where his identity was verified and his family was contacted, said Tangi IIC Bimal Kumar Barik.

On being informed, his father Sundar Singh reached Tangi police station along with his younger son on Tuesday. When his father reached at the police station, Bimal saluted him and both then embraced each other, Barik said.

Bimal, who joined CRPF in 2007, was posted in 8th Battalion’s B Company which was engaged in combing operation in Barabara forest under Banapur police limits in Khurda. Following his illness, Bimal was admitted to CRPF hospital in Bhubaneswar on May 5, 2010. Later, he went missing from the hospital without reporting.Meanwhile, as his service is in force, the CRPF office in Bhubaneswar after verification has called him to its Muniguda camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games