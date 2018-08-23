Morning assemblies at Govt ITIs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has decided to organise morning assembly sessions in all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from this academic session with an aim to create a better environment for trainees.

The new move will be introduced by State Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) in all the 49 government ITIs. “Morning assembly sessions should be part of our training environment which will play a significant role in influencing and shaping the behaviour and thoughts of a future skilled professional,” said DTE&T Director Balwant Singh while asking the government ITI principals to scrupulously follow the standard operation procedure (SoP).

As per the SoP, a permanent open stage with a 10 feet high wall having ‘Skilled in Odisha’ logo. The stage will have proper public address system with dedicated space and ground to accommodate all trainees and staff at the front. The morning assembly which will be held for 20 minutes will be conducted between 6am to 6.20am for morning shift and between 9.10am to 9.30am for day shift.